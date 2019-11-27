ELIZABETH, N.J. (CBS/AP) — A city in Union County, New Jersey has ended its electronic scooter pilot program after a teenage boy died while riding one. Elizabeth’s City Council voted Tuesday night to end the city’s six-month Lime e-scooter program.
The vote came amid public outrage following the death of 16-year-old Nelson Miranda-Gomez. He was riding a scooter Nov. 20 when he was hit by a tow truck.
Councilman Nelson Gonzalez tells NJ.com that he deeply regrets the council’s original vote to pass the pilot program.
Lime’s senior director for government relations, Phil Jones, says the company is “disappointed” by the vote and remains “devastated by the loss of Nelson Gomez.”
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.