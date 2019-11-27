  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
CAMDEN, N.J.


CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — South Jersey’s Lourdes Hospital Transplant Center continues to investigate what led to a kidney transplant mix-up. Hospital officials discovered last week that they performed a successful kidney transplant on the wrong patient.

Surgeons operated on a 51-year-old who has the same name and similar age as the person with a higher priority. The intended patient also received a kidney in less than a week.

Virtua has not said what corrective actions they are taking, but patient advocated say making sure the right person is undergoing surgery is basic medical practice.

