PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A local organization is giving people in need another reason to be thankful this holiday. The travel-weary, the hungry — that’s who the Thanksgiving dinner table is for.

There may be quiet struggles, but there is food and there is joy.

Inside of Chosen 300 on Spring Garden Street, almost 150 community members gathered for a Thanksgiving Eve meal.

“That’s what the holidays are all about — being around people you can trust,” Chosen 300 volunteer Kenneth Merritt said.

Trust wasn’t always easy to come by for Merritt.

“I just hit rock bottom. At one point, I was strung out on crack, weed and liquor,” he said.

Now 29, Merritt is clean. Once homeless, he now is among a league of volunteers serving up this holiday meal.

“It’s like a yearly thing that we do. Her mom always asks us if we want to do this and we always say yes,” one volunteer said.

Smiling faces are soothing because the holidays can be tough for those dealing with food and shelter insecurity.

“You feel you’re not loved, like no one cares about you,” said Troy Smith, who was formerly homeless.

That all changes inside of Chosen 300.

“They’re homeless, they are dealing with some difficult times in their life but then after that, we also provide services throughout the week to help move them toward self-sufficiency,” Chose 300 Director Brian Jenkins said.

On this evening the goal is simple: full stomachs and full hearts.

This is not just a holiday endeavor. Chosen 300 offers meals six days a week.

They are going to be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday but their West Philadelphia location will be open.