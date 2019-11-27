MAYS LANDING, N.J. (CBS/AP) – A man accused of firing a gun into the crowded bleachers of a South Jersey high school football game, killing a 10-year-old boy, will be held in jail until his trial. Alvin Wyatt is charged with murder and other offenses stemming from the Nov. 15 shooting at a playoff game between home team Pleasantville and Camden.
Two others also sustained gunshot wounds in the incident. Police say several minor injuries were also reported from people running away from the scene.
Superior Court Judge Bernard DeLury termed Wyatt “the quintessential flight risk,” noting that he faces life behind bars if convicted.
Wyatt’s attorney did not address his client’s guilt or innocence during Wednesday’s court hearing in Mays Landing.
The attorney left the courtroom without speaking to reporters, and a message left with his office afterward was not immediately returned.
Five other men at the game were also arrested in connection to the shooting.
Police charged 27-year-old Michael Mack, 28-year-old Tyrell Dorn, 27-year-old Shahid Dixon, all of Atlantic City, and 26-year-old Vance Golden, of Pleasantville with unlawful possession of a weapon and certain persons not to posses a weapon. Dixon is also charged with eluding.
