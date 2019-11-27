  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMThe Doctors
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cape May News, Local

CAPE MAY, N.J. (AP) – The Coast Guard has come to the rescue of three people who were seriously injured when a boat struck a jetty in South Jersey. Officials say the accident occurred shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday, when the 26-foot-long boat hit the jetty in Cape May Inlet, not far from the Coast Guard station.

The injured people were taken to a hospital, but their names and details on their injuries were not disclosed.

The Coast Guard towed the heavily damaged boat to a nearby beach.

Authorities say the accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.

Comments