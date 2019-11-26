HUNTINGDON VALLEY, Pa. (CBS) — The ex-boyfriend of a woman who was fatally shot inside her Lower Moreland Township home on Monday night has been arrested. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced murder charges against 61-year-old William Torres, of Elkton, Maryland, on Tuesday.
Prosecutors identified the victim as 57-year-old Jeanne Edwards.
Police responded to Edwards’ home on the 2300 block of Dale Road shortly before 5:30 p.m. Monday for a reported shooting.
Edwards was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was rushed to Abington Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to police.
An investigation found that Edwards’ son arrived home from work to hear a “pop” sound as he pulled into the driveway, prosecutors say. He then entered the home, where he saw Torres standing in a doorway holding a shotgun at him before fleeing the scene.
Torres was arrested a short time later.
The son knew Torres as his mother’s ex-boyfriend, prosecutors say.
Torres has been charged with first-degree murder and related charges. He’s been remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.
