Comments
ABINGTON, Pa. (CBS) – A bad odor sent students home early at Abington Senior High School, Tuesday morning. Chopper 3 was over the school at 900 Highland Ave. when the students left at 10 a.m.
ABINGTON, Pa. (CBS) – A bad odor sent students home early at Abington Senior High School, Tuesday morning. Chopper 3 was over the school at 900 Highland Ave. when the students left at 10 a.m.
School officials say students were dismissed early due to an unpleasant smell caused by roof tar.
The early dismissal only affected the senior high school.
The school says the district is working with a contractor to avoid this from happening again.
You must log in to post a comment.