PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – People are starting to get a jump start on their holiday travel as Thanksgiving quickly approaches. At Philadelphia International Airport, lines stretched as far as a football field on Tuesday morning.
“Yeah, we’re excited. Unfortunately, this is a rough time to travel,” traveler Jason Carter said. “We call this amateur hour.”
While most travelers anticipated some sort of wait, people going to the Midwest were apprehensive about the weather that awaits them.
“I booked this quite a while ago so I’m just riding back, and fingers crossed all will be good,” Trevor Stacy, who is heading to Indiana, said. “Hopefully, just rain. Hopefully, no snow.”
Luckily, lines began to move swiftly throughout the morning, with hardly any delays or cancellations.
Cancel.ations were mainly in areas impacted by storms across the western United States.
AAA says 55 million people will travel 50 miles or more this Thanksgiving weekend.
CBS3’s Dan Koob contributed to this report.
