



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joel Embiid had yet another night to forget in Toronto on Monday. The Sixers center was held scoreless for the first time in his college or professional career in the Sixers 101-96 loss to the Raptors.

Fans and social media trolls wasted no time letting Embiid– a known social media troll– know his offensive struggles did not go unnoticed.

Raps fans continue to mock Joel Embiid's airplane celebration from the 2019 playoffs. 😂✈️ pic.twitter.com/GgL6K4YhK4 — J.E. Skeets (@jeskeets) November 26, 2019

Joel Embiid with a massive 0 points for the #76ers tonight!!! pic.twitter.com/jSP4TwtH83 — Mild Takes NBA (@MildTakesPod) November 26, 2019

Alternate footage of Joel Embiid tonight against the Raps: pic.twitter.com/E8mj76rKZB — theScore (@theScore) November 26, 2019

Joel Embiid 0-10 from the field tonight? pic.twitter.com/v9LiTMB5kG — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 26, 2019

Even Toronto’s most famous fan, Drake, seemed to be enjoying Embiid’s miserable night.

Drake was clapping at Joel Embiid who scored zero points against the Raptors 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VliJQxGuts — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 26, 2019

Some people even brought back an infamous crying photo of Embiid, which was taken after the Sixers’ game seven loss to the Raptors during last season’s playoffs.

DRAKE SCORED AS MANY POINTS AS JOEL EMBIID TONIGHT 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/w4ck92S7vs — Raptors Nation (@RaptorsNationTO) November 26, 2019

In 32 minutes Embiid went 0-for-11 from the field with 13 rebounds, four turnovers and five fouls. He even missed three free throw attempts.

Going into Monday’s game Embiid had never scored fewer than 5 points, which came back in 2018 against the New York Knicks.

Embiid and the Sixers look to bounce back after that tough loss on Wednesday night when they return home to take on the Sacramento Kings.