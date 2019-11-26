  • CBS 3On Air

By Erik Chambliss
Filed Under:Joel Embiid, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia 76ers


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joel Embiid had yet another night to forget in Toronto on Monday. The Sixers center was held scoreless for the first time in his college or professional career in the Sixers 101-96 loss to the Raptors.

Fans and social media trolls wasted no time letting Embiid– a known social media troll– know his offensive struggles did not go unnoticed.

Even Toronto’s most famous fan, Drake, seemed to be enjoying Embiid’s miserable night.

Some people even brought back an infamous crying photo of Embiid, which was taken after the Sixers’ game seven loss to the Raptors during last season’s playoffs.

In 32 minutes Embiid went 0-for-11 from the field with 13 rebounds, four turnovers and five fouls. He even missed three free throw attempts.

Going into Monday’s game Embiid had never scored fewer than 5 points, which came back in 2018 against the New York Knicks.

Embiid and the Sixers look to bounce back after that tough loss on Wednesday night when they return home to take on the Sacramento Kings.

