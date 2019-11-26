



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s not the foot of snow that caused major delays at Denver’s airport today, nor the foot of snow set to fall in Minneapolis-St. Paul tonight into Wednesday, but the same storm system may present weather woes of our own on the biggest travel day of the year. Most of the moisture from this potent area of low pressure will pass north of the Delaware Valley, thus there is no concern for a heavy precipitation event, but dense fog may cause travel troubles Wednesday morning, and then strong winds become the issue late Wednesday into Thanksgiving.

Fog is set to develop across the area tonight due to a temperature inversion that will yield areas of fog and drizzle through Wednesday morning. Greatly reduced visibility may contribute to airport delays at Philadelphia International during this time frame.

Just as the cloud deck lifts Wednesday afternoon, the winds will start to kick up on the backside of the storm system. Wind gusts to 45 mph will be possible Wednesday evening through much of the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.

The strong gusty winds may also lead to possible airport delays, could impact driving conditions — especially for high profile vehicles like SUVs — and may certainly relocate your trash bin to your neighbor’s yard.

Definitely wait until Black Friday to hang those holiday lights when quieter weather of brisk sunshine prevails. But as the long weekend closes out, a system to watch arrives which could bring a wintry mix Saturday night into Sunday morning. Stay tuned to the evolving forecast.

Commute safely and have a wonderful Thanksgiving holiday!