PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a Philadelphia holiday season tradition. The men and women in blue are going all out for Operation Thanksgiving.

Hundreds of boxes of Thanksgiving dinners are headed to families in need throughout the city. It’s a special delivery from the Philadelphia Police Department that’s bringing a bit of joy to those who need it most.

Operation Thanksgiving is in full swing at Philadelphia Police headquarters.

Officers began loading police vans with boxes filled with 12- to 16-pound turkeys and all the trimmings, which will be delivered to families in need throughout the city.

“It makes me feel a part of change, like we care about our families in our communities and we’re not just leaving them in their situation,” Officer Kiana Farlow said.

Farlow knows all too well the difference these deliveries will make in her district in the heart of North Philadelphia.

“It’s a high poverty area, a lot of violence in the area as well. It’s a lot of younger kids who might go without food so Operation Thanksgiving is very important to have,” Farlow said.

As many as 450 Thanksgiving dinner boxes will be delivered over the next two days, with police department employees donating more than $13,000 to help cover the cost of the holiday feast.

“It’s the time of the year where we give back and being able to help some families that are in need,” Philadelphia Police Capt. John Stanford said.

Julia Perry is happy to get her Thanksgiving meal delivered.

“I would just eat what I have. When you’re elderly and you’re on a fixed income, you gotta do what you gotta do,” Perry said.

She won’t have to worry about her holiday meal and neither will hundreds of other families, thanks to Operation Thanksgiving.

This year, State Rep. Morgan Cephus partnered with Philadelphia Police and contributed to Operation Thanksgiving, instead of hosting a separate event.

Overall, the donations will help those in need in each police district throughout the city.