PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania State Police are making sure car seats are properly installed and keeping children safe this holiday season with free child passenger seat checks. Through Dec. 8, department personnel who are certified as Child Passenger Safety technicians will conduct free car seat fitting and installation events.
These events are part of “Operation Safe Holiday” which is a campaign to promote safe driving through the holiday season.
Find a free car seat check event near you! Ensure our youngest citizens are protected while traveling.
➡️ https://t.co/5nADcebmrZ pic.twitter.com/uTOAqVpFyq
— PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) November 25, 2019
Installing car seats properly is one of the most important things caregivers can do to keep children safe while in a vehicle.
State Police say caregivers can have their car seats checked for suitability and can receive instruction on how to correctly install car seats, as well as how to properly harness children in the seats.
In Philadelphia, the event is scheduled for Dec. 2 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at 2201 Belmont Ave.
To see the full list of event locations, click here.
