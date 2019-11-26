Comments
LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Officials say one person was killed in a blaze at a Bucks County restaurant on Tuesday afternoon. Crews were called to the Roadhouse Inn on New Falls Road in Bristol Township around 3:30 p.m.
Officials say one person was killed and another person was transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation.
There is no word on the victim’s age or identity at this time.
Fire officials say a tenant smelled smoke and pulled the fire alarm and alerted other tenants of the blaze.
Video from Chopper 3 shows firefighters attacking the flames on the roof.
Fire officials say the fire started in the living room area of an apartment on the second floor of the building. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
