



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been a rough week for Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz. After suffering the worst game of his career, former Eagles quarterback Michael Vick said Wentz “will fail in Philadelphia.” Vick on Monday made the comments on FS1’s Speak for Yourself, stating that Wentz will essentially live in Nick Foles’ shadow.

“He will fail in Philadelphia,” Vick said. “I think the bar has been set so high by Nick Foles. Regardless of when he came in, he did what he did. They won the Super Bowl.”

Vick went on to say that the ceiling for Wentz has been set due to that success.

He also said Wentz’s character has been questioned at times and that makes being successful more difficult for him.

“He is just fighting an uphill battle continuously week-in and week-out. To win, be a good teammate — it’s a lot,” Vick said. “That takes a lot on you and takes a lot from you to handle that responsibility.”

The former Eagles quarterback also says on top of that, Wentz is following someone who will probably go down as one of the franchise’s all-time greats in Foles.

Vick’s comments come after the worst game of Wentz’s career, where he turned the ball over four times against the Seahawks. It was the Eagles’ second straight loss.

Even with the recent struggles of Wentz and the Birds, there is still a chance to make the playoffs. The Birds have a favorable schedule remaining in their last five games.