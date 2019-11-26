CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A Chester County man who admitted to taking hundreds of thousands of dollars in down payments meant for home renovations will be sentenced today. Michael Sheehan walked in to face a judge at the Chester County Courthouse on Tuesday morning.
He has admitted to ripping off 14 victims between 2017 and 2018.
Suzanne Smith says her family paid Sheehan $15,000 to upgrade her kitchen, but after Sheehan closed his Paoli showroom, she says she knew he was never coming back to do the work.
“It’s just been extremely upsetting and frustrating. We’re trusting people and we felt that we had done our due diligence. We had got estimates from other contractors. Mr. Sheehan seemed like the right choice for our renovation project and, ultimately, he stole from us,” Smith said.
Fourteen victims are giving impact statements at Sheehan’s sentencing.
