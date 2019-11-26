



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Brandon Brooks was back in the Eagles’ locker room Tuesday and answered tough questions after the Pro Bowl guard left Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks during the first quarter due to anxiety.

Brooks said he was vomiting and experiencing nausea.

Doctors Applaud Eagles’ Brandon Brooks For Openness In Struggle With Anxiety

Back in 2016, Brooks missed two games due to anxiety.

He met with the media Tuesday for the first time since the setback.

“I’m good, in a much better place,” Brooks said. “I tweeted about it. The biggest thing I feel terrible about is when my team needed me I wasn’t there.

“I had a handle on it for two-and-a-half years now and I guess the silver lining is I’m definitely on the right track. But moving forward, I got a plan in place to ensure a situation like this doesn’t happen.”

Doctors are applauding Brooks for sharing his struggles, underscoring the fact that anyone, even star athletes, can have emotional problems.

The Eagles face the 2-9 Dolphins Sunday in Miami.