PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A female suspect accused of assaulting an elderly woman on a SEPTA bus last month has been arrested. SEPTA says transit police took 23-year-old Anaysha Muhammad, of North Philadelphia, into custody on Tuesday morning.
Muhammad is accused of attacking a 70-year-old woman on the Route 70 bus on the evening of Oct. 30.
The victim suffered serious facial injuries.
A close family friend of the victim told CBS3 last month that the attack occurred after the plastic bag that the victim was holding touched the woman riding next to her, setting her off.
Muhammad has been charged with aggravated assault and related offenses.
