WATCH LIVE:Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson Addresses Media Day After Loss To Seahawks
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Upper Darby News

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) – Upper Darby is about to get a new top cop. Mayor Thomas Micozzie introduced Timothy Bernhardt as the new interim Upper Darby Police superintendent on Monday.

The Drexel Hill native will take over next week when current Superintendent Michael Chitwood retires.

Bernhardt has been a lieutenant with the police force, overseeing the narcotics and mountain bike divisions.

During his career, he has been awarded the Dennis McNamara Police Officer of the Year Award.

His first day as interim superintendent is next Monday.

Comments