UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) – Upper Darby is about to get a new top cop. Mayor Thomas Micozzie introduced Timothy Bernhardt as the new interim Upper Darby Police superintendent on Monday.
BREAKING: Upper Darby Mayor Thomas Micozzie appoints interim police superintendent as Michael Chitwood retires; Timothy Bernhardt begins his role next week. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/VRmjdJ042S
— Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) November 25, 2019
The Drexel Hill native will take over next week when current Superintendent Michael Chitwood retires.
Bernhardt has been a lieutenant with the police force, overseeing the narcotics and mountain bike divisions.
During his career, he has been awarded the Dennis McNamara Police Officer of the Year Award.
His first day as interim superintendent is next Monday.
