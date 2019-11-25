  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An SUV crashed into a parked car and a pole, knocking out the lights for dozens of homes in Northeast Philadelphia. It happened just after 2 a.m. Monday on Comly Road, near Roosevelt Boulevard.

The car that was hit was left completely mangled.

Police arrested the SUV driver on suspicion of DUI.

PECO crews are trying to restore power.

