PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With winter approaching and holiday travel in Philly expected to reach its highest volume since 2005, it’s important to stay safe while traveling on the roads — especially in Pennsylvania. A MoneyGeek study says Pennsylvania is the second most dangerous state to drive in during winter weather.
The analysis found that between 2015 and 2017, Pennsylvania averaged 30 deaths related to winter driving.
Nearly 40% of winter-related crashes happened during snow or icy conditions, the U.S. Department of Transportation says.
More than 1,300 people die while another 100,000 are injured each year during wintry weather, according to MoneyGeek.
MoneyGeek calculated its rankings using data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System between 2015-2017.
Michigan came in as the most dangerous state to drive in, averaging 49 deaths per year between 2015-17.
