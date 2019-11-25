PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new study says chocolate milk is best for recovery after a hard workout. The study by Dairy Max and the University of Texas found that chocolate milk outperformed sports drinks.
Researchers say chocolate milk has naturally occurring electrolytes, protein and it’s 90% water — all helping to replenish the body.
This wasn’t the first study on the benefits of chocolate milk, but it is different from others.
“The thing that makes this recent study unique is that it was done in adolescents and high school athletes in a field-based setting where they were doing the regular sports activities for about five weeks and then they had the chocolate milk intervention,” Dr. Andrew Jagim, with the May Clinic Health System, said.
Teens in the study who drank chocolate milk had significantly greater improvements in strength and performance.
