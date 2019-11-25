Comments
LOWER MORELAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police say a woman was shot and killed inside of a home on the 2300 block of Dale Road Monday night. Authorities say a suspect is in custody and that the homicide appears to be domestic in nature.
Police responded to the home just before 5:30 p.m. for a reported shooting.
Officers on the scene located a woman with a gunshot wound inside the residence. She was transported to Abington Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
An investigation continues.
