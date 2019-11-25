



DOUGLASSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a horrific double murder-suicide in Berks County. Police say a man beat a couple to death with a hammer before lighting himself on fire at a home in Douglassville on Saturday.

PA State Police just revealed the three people found dead in their rural #BerksCounty home over the weekend is believed to be a double-murder suicide https://t.co/3GUpez7ieg @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/lcoodBHcKT — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) November 25, 2019

Police say two dogs also had their throats slit and two cats were stomped to death.

A mother and father, both in their 60s, were bludgeoned by a hammer. The third victim has not yet been identified but police believe that person committed the crimes. Two dogs also had their throats slit and two cats died after being stomped on, police say. https://t.co/DAuMqSkeMd — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) November 25, 2019

The couple has been identified as 63-year-old Joanne Deluca and 60-year-old Ira Reed Jr. The third victim has not yet been identified.

Firefighters on Saturday afternoon raced to put out what state police say was actually a garage fire on Chestnut Street. That’s when the three victims and the animals were found dead.

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper David Beohm said Deluca and Reed were struck multiple times with a hammer in the living room of the home.

“One of our veteran investigators said it was the worst crime scenes he’s ever seen,” Beohm said.

Police say after beating the couple to death, the man lit himself on fire in the garage.

The fire caused $20,000 to $30,000 in damage.

Neighbors say the family was from South Jersey and moved to Berks County after losing their home to Superstorm Sandy.

No motive has been given yet for the double murder-suicide.

Police continue to investigate.