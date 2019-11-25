PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on for a group of teenagers who Philadelphia police say physically assaulted a female employee at a Nicetown McDonald’s. According to police, the assault happened on Nov. 20, just before 11:30 p.m., at the McDonald’s located along the 4200 block of Broad Street.
Surveillance video from inside the fast-food restaurant shows the suspects assaulting the woman with a mop bucket wringer, police say. The employee was then allegedly assaulted again outside when she was hit in the face with a rock, kicked and punched multiple times.
One suspect is described as a black male who was wearing all black with a white knit hat. The second suspect is described as a black male who was wearing a red coat and black baseball hat. The third suspect is a black male who was wearing a dark-colored coat with red and white stripes and a black knit hat.
If you recognize these suspects or have any information on this incident, call police at 215-686-8477.
