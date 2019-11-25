Comments
LANGHORNE, Pa. (CBS) — After years of controversy, the future of Neshaminy High School’s “Redskins” mascot could be decided on Monday. The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission considers the mascot “racist.”
The PHRC originally received a complaint about the name back in 2013.
Members are expected to vote on whether to force the Neshaminy School District to stop using the name.
Supporters of the “Redskins” name believe the mascot represents pride and not racism.
