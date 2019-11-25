  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMThe Doctors
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Bucks County, Local, Local TV, Neshaminy High School

LANGHORNE, Pa. (CBS) — After years of controversy, the future of Neshaminy High School’s “Redskins” mascot could be decided on Monday. The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission considers the mascot “racist.”

The PHRC originally received a complaint about the name back in 2013.

Members are expected to vote on whether to force the Neshaminy School District to stop using the name.

Supporters of the “Redskins” name believe the mascot represents pride and not racism.

Comments