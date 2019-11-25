PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thanksgiving may be all about family, friends and food, but some people may not feel like cooking up a storm– or cleaning up a mess afterward. The good news is that several restaurants in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware will be open Thursday for Thanksgiving.
Pennsylvania
Elwood, 1007 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, Pa.
The Plough & The Stars, 123 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, Pa.
Jones, 700 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, Pa.
P. J. Clarke’s, 601 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, Pa.
Smokin’ Betty’s, 116 S 11th Street, Philadelphia, Pa.
Bank & Bourbon, 1200 Market St, Philadelphia, Pa.
Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse, 111 S 17th Street, Philadelphia, Pa.
Urban Farmer, 1850 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, Pa.
Sullivan’s Steakhouse, 700 W Dekalb Pike, King of Prussia, Pa.
Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, 670 W Dekalb Pike, King of Prussia, Pa.
Morton’s The Steakhouse, 640 W Dekalb Pike Ste 1250, King of Prussia, Pa.
Hotel Fiesole – Bella Rossa, 4046 Skippack Pike, Skippack, Pa.
Joseph Ambler Inn, 1005 Horsham Road, North Wales, Pa.
NaBrasa Brazilian Steakhouse, 680 N Easton Rd, Horsham, Pa.
Piero’s Italian Restaurant, 3500 Reading Way, Huntingdon Valley, Pa.
New Jersey
Il Villaggio — 211 Berlin Road, Cherry Hill, N.J.
The Capital Grille — 2000 Route 38, Cherry Hill Mall, N.J.
Maggiano’s, 2000 Route 38, Cherry Hill Mall, N.J.
Seasons 52, 2000 Route 38, Cherry Hill Mall, N.J.
Bahama Breeze, 2000 Route 38, Cherry Hill Mall, N.J.
Aroma Indian Bistro, 43 Centre Street, Merchantville, N.J.
Houlihan’s, 2050 Route 70 West, Cherry Hill, N.J.
Redstone American Grill, 500 Route 73 West, The Promenade at Sagemore in Marlton, N.J.
Verona Ristorante, 141 Kings Highway East, Haddonfield, N.J.
Catelli Duo, 12101 Town Center Boulevard, Voorhees, N.J.
Fleming’s Steakhouse, 500 Route 73 North, Marlton, N.J.
Rodizio Grill, 13109 Town Center Boulevard, Voorhees, N.J.
Carlucci’s Waterfront, 876 Centerton Road, Mount Laurel, N.J.
Villari’s Lakeside, 2375 Sicklerville Road, Sicklerville, N.J.
Delaware
Big Fish Grill on the Riverfront, 720 Justion St., Wilmington, Del.
Crooked Hammock Brewery, 316 Auto Park Drive, Middletown, Del.
Deerfield Golf Club, 507 Thompson Station Road, Newark, Del.
Abbott’s On Broad Creek, 300 Delaware Ave., Laurel, Del.
Columbus Inn, 2216 Pennsylvania Ave., Wilmington, Del.
