



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles right guard Brandon Brooks has revealed that he left Sunday’s loss against the Seattle Seahawks early due to his anxiety condition. In a tweet on Monday, Brooks says he “did his typical morning routine of vomiting but it did not go away like it normally does.”

He went on to say that when he arrived at Lincoln Financial Field, he calmed down but felt exhausted and then the nausea returned.

Brooks said he tried to battle through it during the Birds’ first drive but he was unable to shake those feelings.

“The nausea and vomiting came back until I left the field, and I tried everything I could to get back for my teammates but wasn’t able to do it,” Brooks wrote. “Make no mistake I’m NOT ashamed or embarrassed by this.”

The note ended with Brooks mentioning he has had his anxiety under control for a few years and yesterday was a setback.

The only thing he said he was upset about was that his team needed him and he was not able to be there with them.

Many people replied to the tweet with support for the right guard and thanked him for being open about his anxiety issue.

After signing with the Eagles in 2016, Brooks revealed that he had an anxiety condition after he missed two games during that season.

Brooks recently signed a four-year, $54.2 million contract extension through the 2024 season, and was named one of the top offensive linemen in the league.

There is no word yet if he will be back for the Eagles game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.