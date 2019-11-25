Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — ‘Tis the season, for holiday shopping! The National Retail Federation says people will spend more than $720 billion on presents this year.
So what is the most popular gift?
Gift cards!
Meanwhile, Barbie remains the top toy this year, followed by LOL Surprise Dolls and American Girl items.
Lego, Hot Wheels and Paw Patrol are also some popular gifts.
The National Retail Federation also says the average person spends about $1,000 on all of their holiday shopping.
