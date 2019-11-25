BREAKING:Man Beats Couple To Death With Hammer, Lights Self On Fire In Berks County Double Murder-Suicide, Police Say
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a grocery store in West Philadelphia at gunpoint. The incident happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 13 at the Espinal Grocery, located at 63 N. 62nd St.

Police say a man entered the store and pointed a gun at an employee and escaped with $140.

(Credit: Philadelphia Police Department)

The suspect is described as a thin, black man who was wearing a black mask with white and blue gloves and a gray hooded jacket. He also was wearing Adidas pants with white stripes and bright-colored Adidas sneakers.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 215-686-3183.

