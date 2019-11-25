Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a grocery store in West Philadelphia at gunpoint. The incident happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 13 at the Espinal Grocery, located at 63 N. 62nd St.
Police say a man entered the store and pointed a gun at an employee and escaped with $140.
The suspect is described as a thin, black man who was wearing a black mask with white and blue gloves and a gray hooded jacket. He also was wearing Adidas pants with white stripes and bright-colored Adidas sneakers.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 215-686-3183.
You must log in to post a comment.