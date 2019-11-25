



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a grocery store in West Philadelphia at gunpoint. The incident happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 13 at the Espinal Grocery, located at 63 N. 62nd St.

Police say a man entered the store and pointed a gun at an employee and escaped with $140.

Authorities are praising how the terrified cashier handled the entire thing.

From start to finish, the robbery lasted exactly 30 seconds.

“A lot of things were going through my mind,” Ana Montecino said.

But for Montecino, who was staring down the barrel of a gun, time nearly stood still.

“I was thinking he would kill me,” she said.

Montecino was working her regular shift at the West Philly Espinal Grocery store, a new job she started a few weeks ago after moving to the U.S. from the Dominican Republic.

When the suspect barged in around 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 13, he passed a customer on the phone and pointed a gun at Montecino, demanding cash.

“I immediately opened up the drawer, gave him the money and he started putting it in his pants,” she said.

“This person did the right thing,” Philadephia Police Capt. Frank Milillo said.

Milillo, with Southwest Detectives, says complying with the armed robber was the right thing to do since the suspect left quickly.

“The threat of any kind of serious bodily injury at that point went to zero,” Milillo said. “It was 100 to zero.”

Now the focus is on finding the guy.

“Even though he had the glove and mask on, he had a unique bright green Adidas sneakers,” Milillo said.

The suspect is described as a thin, black man who was wearing a black mask with white and blue gloves and a gray hooded jacket. He also was wearing Adidas pants with white stripes and bright-colored Adidas sneakers.

Making a quick arrest would put Montecino back at ease.

“You work with that fear of the robber because he suddenly came out of nowhere,” Montecino said.

Police are working to see if the same suspect is wanted in at least two other robberies nearby on 63rd Street.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 215-686-3183.