PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jordan Matthews’ third stint with the Eagles lasted just two games. The Birds waived the 27-year-old receiver Monday following the Eagles’ 17-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
Matthews failed to impress with the Birds, catching just four passes on 12 targets vs. the Patriots and Seahawks for a total of 33 yards.
The Eagles brought Matthews back in early November as an emergency signing after DeSean Jackson was placed on injured reserve.
Since then, Matthews had plenty of opportunities with Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor both sitting out the Seahawks game, but failed to capitalize on those opportunities as the Birds’ receivers as a whole have struggled all year.
Next up, the Eagles travel to Miami to face the 2-9 Dolphins on Sunday.
