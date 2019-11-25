



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — While the Eagles’ offense had yet another miserable performance on Sunday afternoon, their defense was a happy bunch late in the 17-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, and that made some Eagles fans very upset. Eagles fans are still trying to digest Sunday’s loss. Many are also still trying to process a celebratory moment during the game and are questioning whether it was appropriate.

Even on a sunny Monday afternoon, there is still something gloomy about Philadelphia after an Eagles’ loss.

“I mean, I’m not happy when they’re losing,” fan Dana Lim said.

“It was rough. It was rough to watch,” James Lim said, “but yeah, we’ll just see. Thankfully, the Cowboys lost, that’s for sure.”

Die-hard Eagles fans are trying to find a glimmer of hope after a crushing defeat to the Seahawks on Sunday. Carson Wentz took hit after hit from fans on social media, questioning his consistency on the field and his inability to lead the team to a win.

“If he hadn’t had that injury, I think he would probably took us right back to the Super Bowl,” fan Kyle Hobbs said.

Even one Philly native who’s unapologetically a Raiders fan says it’s tough to watch this team lose.

“This season, they’re not good. I don’t know if they’re going to make the playoffs, but I hope they do,” Larry Thorpe said.

Not only was the Eagles’ loss the talk of the town, but one moment brought out a scathing reaction from fans and former players who saw the defense celebrating in the end zone after a play — despite the Birds being down 14 points at the time.

Former Eagles running back Brian Westbrook tweeted, “I’m not a fan.”

“I don’t mind it. I’m glad they do. They’re a brotherhood. It’s good. They should be celebrating. I mean, it was a two-score game. They’re doing well so I don’t have a problem with that at all,” Lim said.

Despite the Eagles’ loss on Sunday, most fans who spoke with CBS3 are still holding out hope that they’ll make the playoffs and end the season on a high note.