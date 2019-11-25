  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Authorities are investigating if an overnight blaze in the city’s Frankford section was deliberately set. Firefighters responded to reports of flames and people trapped inside a building on the 4400 block of Frankford Avenue, just before 3 a.m. Monday.

Firefighters say it took about 30 minutes to control the flames. They are now searching for any indication as to what may have caused the fire.

Video provided by Worldwide Restoration shows a ball of flames coming out of the building.

Residents tell Eyewitness News they saw a small group of people with their faces covered that may have thrown some sort of firebomb into the first-floor business.

A woman who lives across the street describes what she saw, “They threw a firebomb there and ran down the street.”

Residents say there are four apartments in the building and a convenience store at the bottom which has been closed for a couple of months.

The Red Cross is assisting three residents displaced by the fire.

“I lost everything, I lost everything. I don’t have anything. My life is more important than anything but I just have to start over,” resident Gloria Maldanado said.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

CBS3’s Crystal Cranmore contributed to this report.

