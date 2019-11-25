PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s a century-old Thanksgiving Day tradition that brings thousands to the Ben Franklin Parkway. Family and friends will be able to see fancy floats, larger-than-life balloons, and special performances at the 100th Annual Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday.
The parade will kick off at 8:15 a.m. at 19th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard.
Heading to the parade? Here’s the parade route, parking restrictions and road closures in effect.
PARADE ROUTE
The line-of-march begins at 19th and JFK Boulevard. It proceeds EAST on JFK to 16th Street, turns left onto 16th Street and travels to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. It turns left onto the Parkway The Parade will then move up the Parkway, continue left around Logan Circle. It will proceed up the south side lanes of the Parkway and end after passing in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
The route is free and open to the public. Bring a blanket – bring a lawn chair or a ladder and make yourself at home …along the route to celebrate this long-standing National treasure.
PARKING INFO
Metered street parking is FREE on Thanksgiving day; however, No Parking Rules will remain in effect, so please observe and obey NO PARKING ZONES. For a list of available garages around the parade route, please consult philapark.org/locator.
NO PARKING
No parking will be in effect beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 27 for the following:
- JFK Blvd from 19th Street to 30th Street – BOTH SIDES OF STREET 20th Street from Market Street to B.F. Parkway Arch Street between 19th & 22nd Street
- Race Street between 16th & 17th Street
- 17th Street from Vine Street to Race Street Eastbound lanes of Vine Street from 15th Street to 17th Street *Market Street from 19th to 21st will be closed from 4 a.m. – 11 a.m. on parade day
