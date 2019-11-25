1 Injured After Driver Hits Parked Cars In Haverford

  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Haverford news, Local, Local TV


HAVERFORD, Pa. (CBS) – A driver lost control and struck parked cars in Montgomery County overnight. It happened on West Lancaster Avenue and Haverford Station Road in Haverford, just before 1 a.m. Monday.

Police say the driver struck two parked cars before flipping over.

One person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

