1 Injured After Driver Hits Parked Cars In Haverford

HAVERFORD, Pa. (CBS) – A driver lost control and struck parked cars in Montgomery County overnight. It happened on West Lancaster Avenue and Haverford Station Road in Haverford, just before 1 a.m. Monday.
Police say the driver struck two parked cars before flipping over.
One person was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.
