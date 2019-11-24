Comments
COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — Hazing at a college in Montgomery County has led to the cancelation of its men’s and women’s swim season. Officials at Ursinus College in Collegeville say the rest of the 2019-20 season has been canceled for hazing violations.
The college says the teams violated its anti-hazing policy stemming from an incident involving alcohol and underage drinking.
The investigation began in early September and recently concluded, the college says.
Swim coach Mark Feinberg was placed on probation stemming.
