WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Two people are fighting for their lives after police say they were struck by a vehicle while crossing a busy intersection in Winslow Township. The accident happened shortly after 7 p.m. at the intersection of Wilby and Berlin-Cross Keys Roads on Sunday.
Winslow Township police say the driver of the vehicle — a minivan — stayed on the scene after hitting the two victims.
Police are still investigating, but they say a man and a woman were trying to cross the intersection just off the Atlantic City Expressway when the minivan slammed into them.
Two medical helicopters rushed the two victims to a nearby hospital, where they were placed in critical condition.
People who live nearby say they often see cars speeding down Berlin-Cross Keys Road.
“It’s just a very, very busy road,” resident Ann Jackson said. “And every day, it seems to get busier.”
Neighbors pointed out that there are no sidewalks at the intersection.
An investigation is ongoing.
