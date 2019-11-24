Comments
PHILADEPHIA (CBS) — For a second time in less than a month, an employee was robbed at a Philadelphia convenience store. Three men stormed the 7-Eleven on the 6300 block of Lebanon Avenue in the city’s Overbrook shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Police say the suspects escaped with an unknown amount of cash.
The same store was robbed in late October. Police say on Oct. 29, a 62-year-old cashier was robbed at gunpoint during a robbery.
No one was injured in either robbery.
It’s not clear if there are any connections.
