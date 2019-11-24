Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 21-year-old man was killed in a crash in Oxford Circle, police say. The accident happened shortly before 8:45 p.m. on the 5900 block of Castor Avenue on Sunday.
Police say the victim was a passenger in a vehicle that was struck by another while attempting to make a left-hand turn traveling southbound on Castor Avenue.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
All vehicles involved in the accident remained on the scene.
No word on if there were any other injuries.
An investigation is ongoing.
