  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMChevy Sunday Kickoff
    12:00 PMThe NFL Today
    1:00 PMNFL Football
    5:00 PMThe American Athlete
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Bensalem Fire, Local, Local TV

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — Fire officials in Bucks County are working to find out what caused a fire at an apartment complex Sunday morning. According to officials, they received reports of a fire around 5 a.m. at the Berkeley Trace Apartments located along the 3800 block of Bensalem Boulevard.

When firefighters arrived at the scene they found flames shooting through the roof of the two-story building.

Volunteers from the Red Cross were also called to the scene to assist families who had been displaced due to the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for more updates on this developing story.

Comments