BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — Fire officials in Bucks County are working to find out what caused a fire at an apartment complex Sunday morning. According to officials, they received reports of a fire around 5 a.m. at the Berkeley Trace Apartments located along the 3800 block of Bensalem Boulevard.
When firefighters arrived at the scene they found flames shooting through the roof of the two-story building.
Fire Investigators with Bensalem Township Fire/Rescue are on the scene working to determine the cause of this mornings apartment fire at the Berkley Trace Apts. Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents. pic.twitter.com/ATNhwqgcdR
— Bensalem Fire Rescue (@Bensalem_Fire) November 24, 2019
Volunteers from the Red Cross were also called to the scene to assist families who had been displaced due to the blaze.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for more updates on this developing story.
