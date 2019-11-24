Comments
BROOKHAVEN, Pa. (CBS) — The cat named “Batman” who made headlines after it had been stolen from a PetSmart in Brookhaven and then safely returned has found its “fur-ever” home. On Sunday, the nonprofit group Forgotten Cats posted the heartwarming news to their Facebook page.
What makes this story even sweeter is that the person who adopted Batman was one of the people who gave police a tip on the suspects who allegedly stole the cat.
So far they say Batman has settled in and the family loves him already.
The group also shared in the post their gratitude for all of the help the Brookhaven Police Department provided to find Batman.
