PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was another ugly Sunday afternoon in South Philadelphia. Carson Wentz and the Eagles’ banged-up offense struggled immensely once again in a 17-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles were missing a handful of their starters — including wide receivers Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor and running back Jordan Howard — and Wentz struggled to make plays, overthrowing and underthrowing his receivers all day.

Wentz also struggled with protecting the ball, throwing two interceptions and fumbling three times — two of which were lost. He was 33 of 45 for 256 yards and was sacked three times with a late-game touchdown to Zach Ertz.

Miles Sanders had a wide-open lane to the end zone late in the first quarter, but Wentz overthrew him, which led to a field goal.

Brandon Brooks left in the first half with an illness and did not return. Without Lane Johnson and Brooks, the Eagles’ offensive line struggled to protect Wentz.

Line is banged up and can’t protect. Carson is seeing guys in his face, at his feet so he’s just throwing it. 3rd tier receivers can’t get open. Eagles plain don’t have the depth to be good offensively. — Dan Koob CBS3 (@DanKoob) November 24, 2019

For the second straight week, the Eagles’ defense had a strong effort. This time, the Birds contained MVP candidate Russell Wilson to just 200 yards with one touchdown. They also intercepted Wilson once.

Wilson was under pressure throughout the game as the Birds hit him 10 times and sacked him six times.

Despite the defense’s strong effort, though, the Birds’ offense couldn’t find any momentum.

The Eagles head to Miami next Sunday for a matchup with the Dolphins.

