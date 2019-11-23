Comments
LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Two people are severely injured after police say they were struck by a vehicle in Middletown Township. The incident happened shortly after 5 p.m. on the 2400 block of Trenton Road in Levittown on Saturday.
Police say the two victims were rushed to the hospital in unknown conditions. They did suffer severe injuries, according to police.
No word if the driver stayed on the scene.
An investigation is ongoing.
Middletown Township police are asking any potential witnesses to contact them at 215-750-3845, ext. 4492 or 215-750-3845, ext. 4110.
