DOUGLASSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — Three people are confirmed dead in a house fire in Berks County, officials say. Crews rushed to the scene on the 900 block of Chestnut Street in Douglassville on Saturday to put out the flames and found three bodies and a dog dead on the property.

A source with the Pennsylvania State Police confirmed that there was a fire, but investigators discovered that a fire is not what killed the three people and dog.

Officials say crews were dispatched to the scene around 5:21 p.m. and the fire was placed under control at 5:55 p.m.

State police are the lead in the investigation. They had to wait to get a search warrant to enter the home.

“We’re police. Is it common to have a triple fatal at a fire? Not generally but it happens. Until we get the victims out, look for some ID, the coroner takes them, we don’t know definitely who the people are.” State Trooper David Beohm said.

Neighbors say a couple in their 60s moved in after they lost their home from Hurricane Sandy.

They had two sons — both in their 20s. Neighbors say one of them lived at the home.

A friend described the family as very nice people.

The investigation is ongoing.