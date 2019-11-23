Comments
DOUGLASSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — Three people are confirmed dead in a house fire in Berks County, officials say. The deadly blaze happened at a home on the 900 block of Chestnut Street in Douglassville on Saturday evening.
It’s unclear if there are any other injuries as a result of the fire.
Officials say crews were dispatched to the scene around 5:21 p.m. and the fire was placed under control at 5:55 p.m.
No word on what caused the fire.
First responders are still on scene investigating.
