By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Berks County News, Local, Local TV

DOUGLASSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — Three people are confirmed dead in a house fire in Berks County, officials say. The deadly blaze happened at a home on the 900 block of Chestnut Street in Douglassville on Saturday evening.

It’s unclear if there are any other injuries as a result of the fire.

Officials say crews were dispatched to the scene around 5:21 p.m. and the fire was placed under control at 5:55 p.m.

No word on what caused the fire.

First responders are still on scene investigating.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

