



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was an emotional moment as the mother of a 10-year-old boy who was shot on his way home from school spoke publicly for the first time. The community marched in Semaj O’Branty’s name on Saturday as there is an encouraging update on his condition.

The march occurred near the spot where Semaj was shot with dozens of parents hoping to end the gun violence throughout Philadelphia.

The hope and pain of a mother praying that her 10-year-old son will pull through.

“He’s not going nowhere. He’s still going to be here. Please continue to pray for my family,” Semaj’s mother Anita Williams said.

Semaj was shot in the head while walking home from school on the 2200 block of Margaret Street in Frankford on Nov. 6 during a drug-related shootout.

Just 24 hours after he opened his eyes and was being responsive, dozens of fathers gathered and marched in the same neighborhood to stop gun violence.

Stanley Crawford’s 35-year-old son was shot and killed last year. He launched the Black Male Community Council of Philadelphia, which organized the group’s ninth march on Saturday.

“It even it helps one person, you never know what this is doing and who’s it doing it for,” Crawford said.

Black Male Community Council is planning a 10th march next month.

The group is still deciding on the exact location.