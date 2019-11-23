Comments
LAUREL, Del. (CBS/AP) — Police say a man was killed in Delaware after his dump truck struck a power line. Delaware State Police said the accident occurred around 3:45 p.m. Friday on the 31000 block of Jestice Farm Road in Laurel.
Police said Bryan Dukes was unloading cargo from a dump truck when the vehicle hit a power line. The power line caught fire and fell to the ground, police said.
Police said Dukes was “struck by electricity” after he exited the vehicle and touched his truck. He was transported to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police said Dukes, 30, lived in Easton, Maryland.
