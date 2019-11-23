



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thirty-thousand runners from all over the world will hit the pavement this weekend for the iconic Philadelphia Marathon. With the iconic steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art as their backdrop and the sounds of cowbells and cheers of support in the area, athletes hit the road Saturday to kick off the marathon weekend.

The 13.1-mile half-marathon kicked off Saturday’s races, which was followed by the 8K.

Organizers say some 30,000 athletes are taking part in the events this weekend. They come from all over the world.

This year’s top male and female finishers are from Kenya.

Road Closures For 2019 AACR Philadelphia Marathon Race Weekend

According to organizers, they’ve seen a 24% increase in the number of runners over the past few years.

“For the past three years, we’ve concentrated a lot on the runner experience and making sure the runners had a great time when they’re in Philadelphia,” an organizer said.

A big draw for many racers is the cause. The marathon benefits the American Association for Cancer Research.

So far, runners have helped raise at least $260,000.

“It’s the causes, the people and the vibe,” one runner said.

The fun continues on Sunday with the full marathon.

Watch the video above for more on Saturday’s half-marathon.