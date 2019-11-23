PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Be sure to check the label on your romaine lettuce. An E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce has left dozens of people sick in 16 states, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says Missa Bay, LLC from Swedesboro, New Jersey, is recalling more than 75,000 pounds of salad products that contain meat or poultry because the lettuce may be contaminated with a strain of E. coli.
The outbreak started two months ago near Salinas, California in an area that produces most of the country’s romaine lettuce.
The CDC says to throw away any romaine with “Salinas” on the label. As well as lettuce that is not labeled and ready-made salad-mix that contains romaine.
Restaurant owners are also being told to take romaine off the menu.
Symptoms of an E. coli infection, which usually begin about three or four days after consuming the bacteria, can include watery or bloody diarrhea, fever, abdominal cramps, nausea and vomiting, according to the CDC.
