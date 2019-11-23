  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Delaware news, Local, Local TV

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) – A 3-year-old boy and a 53-year-old man are recovering in the hospital following a three-vehicle crash on Friday night in New Castle County, Delaware. Delaware State Police say they were called to the intersection of Otts Chapel Road and Welsh Tract Road around 11:40 p.m. for reports of a multi-vehicle crash with multiple injuries.

When they arrived at the scene they found the 3-year-old boy suffering from injuries to his head. The boy was airlifted to Alfred I. DuPont Children’s Hospital where he has been listed in stable condition.

The 53-year-old man suffered injuries to his face, chest and arm, he was rushed to Christiana Hospital where he is in serious condition.

Delaware State Police are investigating the crash.

